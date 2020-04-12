Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn NEILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEILL, Kathryn Eugenia (Cox) "Katie" age 55, passed away on March 28, 2020 in her home in Knoxville, TN. She was born in St. Petersburg, FL on June 22, 1964, grew up in Temple Terrace, FL, graduated from King High School in 1982, married the love of her life, Chuck Neill in 1991, and moved to Knoxville in 1999. She loved NASCAR, Myrtle Beach, Bewitched, and all the kids she nannied. Katie is survived by her husband, Chuck; her mother, Margaret Cox; siblings, Helen (Jack) Townsend, Mark (Kris) Cox, Matt Cox; in-laws, Peggy (Chuck) Bullard, Bill (Rita) Neill, Robb (Liz) Neill; her two girls, Rachel and Emily Jackson; and many nieces, nephews, cousin, aunts, and uncles. She is preceded in death by her father, George Cox; nephew, Bear Townsend; and brother-in-law, Al Neill. We will miss her laugh, smile, hugs, and kind and loving spirit. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020

