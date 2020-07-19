CALKIN PARK STONER, Kathy "Kate" 67, of New Port Richey, FL. Kathy is survived by her soulmate, Donald Stoner, her beloved daughter and best friend, Danyel Park. Her fur kid Willie Nillie; brother, Bruce Calkin; Turner Calkin; several nieces and nephews from Florida, New Jersey, and Alaska. Along with Danyel's childhood extended family (AKA Lil Pukes) and countless life long friends. Kathy was extremely proud of her accomplishments in the Electrical field, as a Project Manager working on hospitals such as Community, Bayonet Point, Oak Hill, Trinity, and St. Joseph's. Spanning over decades, Kathy has accumulated many lasting relationships from here to Texas. Kathy was a hippie spirit. That was truly gifted to all of us by mother earth herself. She lived life on her own terms. She had a passion for all things water, nature, and a green thumb that knew no bounds. Together Kathy and Donny created their own little jungle of paradise. Which is where, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, she left us peacefully with her daughter and husband by her side. A mother, wife, and friend that will be deeply missed and never forgotten. I love you mommy. At this time there will be no services. But, by Kathy's request, she asks that everyone takes time to celebrate her in your own way. In a way that's most fitting to yours and hers relationship. DobiesFH/Hudson Chapel



