passed away on April 26, 2019 in Tampa, FL and was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven. Kathy was born on July 22, 1961 in Zainesville, OH and grew up in Normal, IL. She was a graduate of Normal Community High School Class of 1979 and has been employed with Johnson Controls for the past nine years. Although Kathy has left this world, the love she shared with family and friends will remain. Her lasting legacy will be that of loving mother to her daughter, Kari Jackson, precious wife to husband, Jay McDonald, and caring daughter to Barbara and Jim Killeen. She was also recently blessed with the gift of a granddaughter, Kinley Jackson. Kathy is also survived by her sisters Kelly Koszeghy, Mary Rude, Karen Anderson; and brothers, Pat Killeen and Dan Killeen. Her brother, Tim was taken into the Lord's arms in 1984. A service celebrating Kathy's life will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 11 at Grace Family Church located at 5101 Van Dyke Road in Lutz. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amazing Love Ministries. Please send checks payable to ALM to 15926 Bridgewater Lane, Tampa, FL 33624.

