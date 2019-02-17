BOGUE, Kay
81, of Tampa, passed away at her home on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Kay grew up in Sikeston, MO, but has made Tampa her home after retirement with her husband for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Bogue. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Bogue. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at 11 am at the Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
