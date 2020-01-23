Kay PAUL

Obituary
PAUL, Kay Arline 83, died on December 29, 2019. She was born on February 24, 1936 in Dover, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Glenn; two daughters, Lenore and Jennifer; one son, Stephen and three grandchildren. After retiring as a RN, she volunteered for 25 years with the Indian Rocks Beach Library and 10 years with the Florida International Museum. She achieved her lifelong dream of being a Jeopardy contestant in 1991.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
