PAUL, Kay Arline 83, died on December 29, 2019. She was born on February 24, 1936 in Dover, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Glenn; two daughters, Lenore and Jennifer; one son, Stephen and three grandchildren. After retiring as a RN, she volunteered for 25 years with the Indian Rocks Beach Library and 10 years with the Florida International Museum. She achieved her lifelong dream of being a Jeopardy contestant in 1991.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020