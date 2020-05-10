SAGER, Kay Campbell resident of Port Allen, LA, passed away at the age of 77, May 4, 2020. She is survived by husband, Willi Sager; son, Jim Hummel (Xan); daughter, Kathy Hummel Galbo (Paul); six grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers, Jack Campbell (Annette) and Joe Campbell (Dili). She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Kathleen Campbell; and brother, Lee Campbell. Kay was a proud 1961 graduate of Sebring High School. To read full obit, please go to: wilbertservices.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.