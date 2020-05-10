Kay SAGER
SAGER, Kay Campbell resident of Port Allen, LA, passed away at the age of 77, May 4, 2020. She is survived by husband, Willi Sager; son, Jim Hummel (Xan); daughter, Kathy Hummel Galbo (Paul); six grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers, Jack Campbell (Annette) and Joe Campbell (Dili). She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Kathleen Campbell; and brother, Lee Campbell. Kay was a proud 1961 graduate of Sebring High School. To read full obit, please go to: wilbertservices.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
May 10, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family, May God,Family & fiends to comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
May 10, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
May 8, 2020
She was so nice and very friendly Willi has our prayers
Richard Savoy
Friend
