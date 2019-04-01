JOHNSON, Kaye S.
63, of Dade City, passed peacefully March 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, David; daughter, Sarah and her husband, Hunter; daughter, Hannah; granddaughters, Landry and Avrie; brother, Tom and his wife, Sharon. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Waller Ranch, 17307 Powerline Road, Dade City, FL 33523. Visitation begins at 10 am with service to follow at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gulfside Hospice in Kaye's honor. If still inclined to send flowers, the service site will not be able to receive them, please send them to the family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2019