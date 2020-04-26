O'SULLIVAN, Keen Oliver 86, of Tampa, FL, died Friday, April 17, 2020 peacefully at home with her family. Born to Henry and Elizabeth Oliver in Chatham, VA, May 14, 1933, Keen graduated from UNC Chapel Hill. She began her career in the early days of TV, and her work included stints as an actress, journalist, teacher, and travel writer. Earlier this year, she published her memoir, Fresh Mint, giving us a glimpse into the life of an inveterate and adventurous world traveler whose trips took her from dog sledding in Norway to exploring the ruins of Angkor Wat in Cambodia. She leaves behind a wealth of stories and photographs for her devoted family, and a legacy of can-do spirit. She is predeceased by her husband, Peter B. O'Sullivan, a founding faculty member of University of South Florida's theater program. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Paul Weber; son, Brian O'Sullivan; and grandchildren, Cassandra Weber and Thomas Weber. Final arrangements by Blount & Curry, Carrollwood. Memorial to be held at a later date, due to current world events. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Florida Orchestra and Free Fall Theater.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020