EDWARDS, Keeoshia A. 17, of St. Petersburg, passed away February 8, 2020. She is survived by father, Willie Edwards; mother, Towana Benjamin; grandparents, Robert L. and Jackie Benjamin; five brothers; 13 sisters; aunts; uncles; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 5-7 pm at the church. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 am, at Moore's Chapel A.M.E. Church, 3037 Fairfield Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020