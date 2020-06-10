DAVIS, Keith Alan a resident of Barryton, Michigan, passed away on May 19, 2020 at the age 58, in the presence of his loving wife, Patricia Davis. Keith was born on November 7, 1961 in Painesville, Ohio to his parents, Virginia Covert and Bill Davis. A sincere and candid man, Keith was a strong leader who was loved by many and had heart for connecting with others. Everyone in his presence felt his love. Inspired by country music, Keith had a passion for singing, a deep love for baseball and a knack for a competitive game of cards. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, and all who knew him. The celebration of life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 110 N. McMullen Booth Rd., Clearwater, FL, 33759, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 am with Pastor Michael Hasha officiating. For eternity, Keith will sing with his Lord and Savior Jesus in heaven.



