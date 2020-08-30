1/1
Keith ENGLEHARDT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENGLEHARDT, Keith Conrad 79, of Tampa FL passed peacefully July 28, 2020. He served honorably in the National Guard. He was a loving husband, father, Papa and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary George Fountain; his parents, Thomas and Pauline Englehardt; brothers, Tommy and Henry Englehardt. He is survived by his wife, Ethyl Englehardt; daughter, Stephanie and her husband Benjamin Doctor; his son, Troy George; stepson, Tony Moss; two sisters, Myrna Rutledge and Catherine Washington; grandchildren, Payton Zamora, Astrid Doctor, Inari Doctor, and Timothy Fountain and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family requests any donations be made in his honor to Canine Partners for Patriots in Spring Hill, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved