Keith ENGLEHARDT

ENGLEHARDT, Keith Conrad 79, of Tampa FL passed peacefully July 28, 2020. He served honorably in the National Guard. He was a loving husband, father, Papa and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Mary George Fountain; his parents, Thomas and Pauline Englehardt; brothers, Tommy and Henry Englehardt. He is survived by his wife, Ethyl Englehardt; daughter, Stephanie and her husband Benjamin Doctor; his son, Troy George; stepson, Tony Moss; two sisters, Myrna Rutledge and Catherine Washington; grandchildren, Payton Zamora, Astrid Doctor, Inari Doctor, and Timothy Fountain and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family requests any donations be made in his honor to Canine Partners for Patriots in Spring Hill, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



