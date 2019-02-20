Keith Hugh LENTZ

LENTZ, Keith Hugh

61, left this life for a better one February 3, 2019. His friends and family knew him as "Bucky". He was an avid fisherman, a loyal FSU Seminoles fan, a lover of music, a good martini, and a fine cigar. He graduated from Chamberlain High in 1976 and remained close friends with many of his classmates through the years. Bucky is survived by his son, Justin Lentz; father, Coach Frank Lentz; and brother, Glenn Lentz. Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Magdalene Unted Methodist Church Sunday, March 24, at 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2019
