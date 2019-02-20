Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Hugh LENTZ. View Sign

LENTZ, Keith Hugh



61, left this life for a better one February 3, 2019. His friends and family knew him as "Bucky". He was an avid fisherman, a loyal FSU Seminoles fan, a lover of music, a good martini, and a fine cigar. He graduated from Chamberlain High in 1976 and remained close friends with many of his classmates through the years. Bucky is survived by his son, Justin Lentz; father, Coach Frank Lentz; and brother, Glenn Lentz. Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Magdalene Unted Methodist Church Sunday, March 24, at 2 pm.

