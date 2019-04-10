Keith MacCollom
Nate Richardson
Joey Ruzecki
LeShawn Smith
April 10, 2009
It's hard to believe that it's been 10 years since you were taken from us. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. We have continued to honor and cherish your memories in so many ways, but the pain of losing you is still very strong. We love you so much.
Families of Keith, Nate, Joey and LeShawn
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2019