Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Thomas's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Tulloch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Marshall Taylor Tulloch


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Keith Marshall Taylor Tulloch Obituary
born in Richmond, Virginia on September 24, 1941, passed away on November 12, 2019. She was the fourth great-granddaughter of US Chief Justice John Marshall and a lineal descendant of the Earl of Mar, last hereditary Grand Marshall of Scotland. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, the Junior League of St. Petersburg, the Stuart Society of the Museum of Fine Arts, All Hallows Guild of the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and the Flower Guild of St. Thomas Church. She was involved in volunteer work for most of her adult life. She has fought bravely over many years against a series of what we liked to dismiss as "medical dramas". She is survived by her husband, Hugh; Thom and Sheri-Lee Wilkins; and her goddaughters, Erica and Nicole Wilkins, and Jennifer Bream; her beloved young friends, Matt Garrison and Allison Brown; and innumerable friends. Services will take place at St. Thomas's Episcopal Church at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, with a reception to follow at the church parish hall. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. Visit Keith's personalized guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now