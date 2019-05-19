Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Victor BENSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

73, of St. Petersburg, passed away May 10, 2019 at home in hospice care after a 9 month fight with lymphoma. He was born October 26, 1945 in Rockford, Illinois and grew up in Sterling, Illinois. He spent four years in the Navy during the Vietnam war and then went to Illinois State University, where he met his wife of 46 years, Dr. Beth Bretzman Benson. He graduated with a BS in Biology and stopped six hours short of his masters in microbiology to move to Chicago to support Beth during her medical school and residency at the



Keith was active for many years in the Northeast Exchange Club, earning awards as Rookie of the Year and Exchangeite of the Year. Keith and Beth loved to travel. They renewed their vows in Jamaica for their 25th Anniversary, spent their 35th in Australia and New Zealand, and celebrated their 40th in Paris and London.



Keith is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dr. Beth Bretzman Benson; by daughters, Lisa Woolner (Calum) and Stephanie Benson, Pompano Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Lilly and Finn Woolner; and brother, Dr. H. Curtis Benson, Jacksonville Beach, Florida. He was preceded in death by sister, Carol Sayers and brother, Bruce Benson.



A celebration of life will be held June 8, 2-4 pm, at Harvey's 4th Street Grill in St. Petersburg. Keith planned his own party, in typical Benson style, and wanted all to toast and remember the good times.





