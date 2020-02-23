YOUNG, Keith D. Dunnellon and formerly of Gulfport. Keith "Pop" D. Young, 76, died on Friday, February 21, 2020 while under the care of hospice of Citrus County. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Connie Young, Dunnellon; his sons, Marc (Beth) Young, Corpus Christi, TX, David (Cindy) Young, Lyman, SC, Gary (Colleen) Young, Hernando, FL; his sister, Yvonne (Gary) Gray, St. Petersburg, FL; his grandchildren, R.J., Makaila, Alexandria, Owen, Taylor, Leah and two great-grandchildren. Keith was born into this life on November 24, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah and was the son to the late Ronald and Leona (Tamm) Young. Growing up in St. Petersburg. He graduated from Boca Ciega High School in Gulfport. He was the former owner of MT Manufacturing Co. in Gulfport. Keith and his wife, Connie moved to Dunnellon in 1987 and worked for Florida Power and retired as a Maintenance Technician. He joined the Tri-County RC Club where flying his airplane became one his passion besides fishing, NASCAR and watching the Tampa Devil Rays. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Memorial Contributions can be made in Keith's memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com. Arrangements has been entrusted to: Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon (352) 489-2429
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020