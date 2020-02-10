CLEMONS, Kelli 59, a native of Albertville, Alabama, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home in Palm Harbor, Florida. Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Susan Clemons of Bentonville, Arkansas; sisters and brother-in-law, Michele and Steve Baker of Jackson, Alabama and Valerie Clemons of Albertville; and special friend, Paul Lynskey of Dunedin. A private graveside service will take place at a later date. A Life Tribute Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements. The family suggests donations to the Crimson Tide Foundation at crimsontide-foundation.org, or Box 870343, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0343.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2020