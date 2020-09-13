Kelly CROSBY

CROSBY, Kelly Sue 57, of Palm Harbor, Florida passed away August 14, 2020 at Lutz Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lutz, Florida. Kelly was born December 9, 1962 in Orlando, Florida to Bobby Poston Crosby and Suzette "Bunny" Lucas Crosby. She graduated from Clearwater High School in 1980. Kelly is survived by her sister, Debra Cooper (JC); her brother, Craig Crosby (MaryGrace); son, Dallas Veale (Christie); granddaughter, Amy; grandson, Dallan; and her uncle, Don Crosby (Mary). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Kelly was a true animal lover, from frogs to horses. There are no services scheduled at this time. Curlewhills Funeral Home



