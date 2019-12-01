SMITH, Kelly Victor 57, passed away at home November 18, 2019 of natural causes. Born May 25, 1962 in Canton, Ohio, he was a master electrician and proud owner of his own business for many years. He is preceded in death by mother, Doris; brother, Brady; and son, Stephen. He is survived by father, Lester; son, Daniel; daughter, Emily; six grandchildren; brothers, Gary, Daniel, Lawrence, and Lester. Memorial will be held December 6, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Sorensen's Funeral Home in St. Petersburg, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019