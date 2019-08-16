Send Flowers Obituary

Ken and Nancy Krebs - Eternal Soul mates - married 8/16/1958 Mom and Dad, Today, marks the day of remembrance of your beloved and priceless 61 years of marriage, with the last five years in heaven, reflecting your eternal love. The yellow and purple flowers will always be intertwined and placed in your honor. Your spirits, love and memories are with me constantly as God has you in his keeping and the butterflies from heaven visit often. I am so blessed for all the joy you brought to life and all the dreams you made come true. You saw each other through it all, saw the best in life and gave me strength and faith to go on. I am missing you endlessly as your legacy will always live on. Continue to hold either hands, give each other kisses, hugs and together shine your love into our lives. We are who we are and have everything because you loved each other and us unconditionally and always will. You are my angels of God, my guardians dear to whom God loves permits here. Ever this day be at my side, to love to rule and to guide. You will be so loved and beautiful in my heart and soul forever and always. Mary

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close