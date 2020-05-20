MULHOLLAND, Ken 83, came face to face with Jesus May 16, 2020 after battling multiple illnesses over the last few years. He is survived by his faithful and lovely wife of 63 years, Charlotte. He is also survived by a son, Mike and his wife, Leta in Bradenton, Florida and a daughter, Laura and her husband, Paul in Round Rock, Texas. He had three grandchildren, Casey and Morgan in Bradenton and Tanner in Round Rock. He is survived by his brother, Fred also from Tampa. He was preceded in death by his loving and self-sacrificing parents, Jack W. Mulholland and Maudie B. Mulholland and his brother, Richard. Ken was born in Tampa, October 11, 1936 and attended Cleveland Elementary, Memorial and Sligh Junior Highs and Hillsborough High School. Charlotte and Ken met while in high school and were married May 31, 1957 in Atlanta. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering degree, Cooperative Plan. He was a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army for over seven years. His tours included VII Corps in Germany, Fort Rucker, Alabama as an instructor pilot, and South Vietnam. He was proud to have served with the 25th Infantry Division at Cu Chi, South Vietnam, 1967-1968. In Vietnam, he was an Assault Helicopter Platoon Leader, Unit Standardization Pilot and Unit Operations Officer. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Air Medal w/clusters and the Army Commendation Medal. He is a past president of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association of Florida, VHPAF. Ken enjoyed the camaraderie in VHPAF, especially when he could say "Welcome Home" to another Vietnam veteran. Often he spoke about his Vietnam experience at local high schools. He retired from Davy McKee Engineers & Constructors in Lakeland and Badger/Raytheon Engineers & Constructors in Tampa. He was an independent consultant during the 1980s DBA Mulholland Planning. His consultant work was in Norway, Quebec, Australia, Venezuela and Florida. Later he flew an Enstrom helicopter for his brother Richard's land development business. In 2012, the Tampa Egypt Temple Shrine presented Ken with their Community Service Award. He loved his family and they were his whole life. Ken and Charlotte were blessed with two loving children. Their grandchildren started the good times all over again. Ken centered his life on the Lord, family, our wonderful country and baseball. Ken received Jesus as his savior and was born again on March 1, 1970. He was a Sunday school teacher, taught bible studies and assisted in prison ministry for a number of years. His children were raised in the church and were active in youth groups. He always said, "Kids need to be around a church when growing up." Ken was active as a coach in the Army and served on the board of Temple Terrace Little League during the 1970s along with King High School Booster Club service. Honorary pallbearers for services are Doug Mulholland, Mason Mulholland, Paul Cole, John Chilton, Casey Mulholland, and Tanner Cole. Visitation will be 2 pm, Friday, May 22, 2020 and a funeral service will immediately follow 3 pm, at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home-Carrollwood, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida. A private, military burial will take place at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store