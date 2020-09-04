Kendel MOTT

Kendel Neronha Mott March 2, 1991 June 13, 2019 28, of St. Petersburg, is survived by her wife, Lydia Dugan, her parents Michael and Margot Mott, and her two younger siblings, Cassidy and Joshua. Kendel was a wonderful and devoted friend and treated everyone like family. Kendel prided herself on being a wonderful wife, aunt, Godmother, daughter, sister, and afterschool caregiver / teacher. She continuously proved her love and devotion to her friends and family and was always searching for the perfect things to give to, and help, her students, friends, and family. A graduate of USF she was working on her Master's in education administration. She earned the Award of Excellence from the Florida Afterschool Alliance, among many other great awards and certificates. She also owned a business selling graduation regalia to homeschooled students so they may celebrate their milestones. She lost a battle with soft tissue Sarcoma cancer on June 13, 2019. The strength she had and love she showed to all of us is truly inspirational.



