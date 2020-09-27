1/
Kenneth Boward
BOWARD, Kenneth E. "Murph" USAF Kenneth served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife, Delores of Port Richey; daughter, Bonnie Scheller of Blufton, SC.; sister, Jane Webb of Hagerstown, MD.; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Private graveside services will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home Hudson Chapel. Hudson, FL. Dobies FH Hudson Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
9944 Hudson Ave
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 868-4441
September 27, 2020
We met Ken 25 years ago when he would walk by our house. Next thing you know, being the friendly person he was, we met his wife and we all became friends. Although we moved, the friendship endured for 25 years. Ken will certainly be missed. Jan & Jerry Rash

Jan & Jerry Rash
Friend
