Kenneth Boward

BOWARD, Kenneth E. "Murph" USAF Kenneth served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his loving wife, Delores of Port Richey; daughter, Bonnie Scheller of Blufton, SC.; sister, Jane Webb of Hagerstown, MD.; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Private graveside services will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home Hudson Chapel. Hudson, FL. Dobies FH Hudson Chapel
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.