BRENING, Kenneth Alan 63, born October 6, 1956, died January 9, 2020. Kenneth was a hard-working husband and father who worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He was loved deeply by everyone who met him and left everlasting positive memories for his family and friends. Kenneth's smile, humor, hugs, and welcoming spirit will be missed by all. He was a Tampa native who served in the Coast Guard for eight years which lead to a deep love of outdoor activities, specifically fishing, camping, and water skiing. Kenneth also enjoyed painting, photography, playing harmonica, and he was an avid air guitar player. He always had a smile on his face, and welcomed anyone with warm, affectionate hugs. His passing has left an immense hole in the hearts of his wife of 20 years, Susan; his six children, Kenneth Jr., Keith, Krystal, Michael, Caleb, and Noah, their spouses; eight grandchildren; sister, Linda; and countless family, friends, and co-workers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Alice Brening, and his brother, Michael. Services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10 am at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Kenneth took many classes at the Regency Park Public Library, and his family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Friends of the Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34654 or by visiting

