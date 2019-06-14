Kenneth C. Krebs Sr.



1-16-36 - 6-11-15



Happy Fathers Day Dad.



A heavenly eternal angel in Mom's and our Lord's arms now for four years, your spirit, love, and memories are with me constantly.



I am so blessed for all the joy you brought to life and all the dreams you made come true.



You saw me through it all, saw the best in me, and gave me strength and faith to go on. I walk in your footsteps constantly, every mile I run is dedicated to you, and your love has allowed me to go the distance in every aspect of my life.



I am missing you immensely as your legacy lives on forever and always.



Continue to hold Mom's hands, give her hugs, kisses, and together shine your love into our lives.



We are who we and have everything because you loved us and always will.



You are my angel of God, my guardian dear to whom God's love permits here. Ever this day be at my side, to love to rule and to guide.



I love you Daddy with all my heart and soul.



Forever your daughter,



Mary Beth

