CARLISLE, Kenneth Robert 72, of Clearwater, FL lost a six month battle with cancer February 12, 2020 in Dunedin FL. Kenneth was born April 17, 1948, of Joseph Robert Carlisle and Jane Bartram Carlisle in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Both sides of his family were from western Pennsylvania from the late 1700s. From his mother's side, John Bartram and his son William were among America's first botanists and from his father's side, Ken's grandmother, Jeanette Allison, was a cousin to William McKinley, our 25th President. Ken's formative years were spent in Kirkwood MO, a suburb of St. Louis. He was an excellent student and athlete, in many sports. St. Louis was a big sports town with legends such as Stan Musial and Bob Gibson with lesser known icons such as wrestler Chief Jay Strongbow and hoopster Zelmo Beatty. The St. Louis Gateway Arch was completed while Ken lived there. Following high school, Ken attended the University of Kentucky and then, at the height of the Vietnam war, he enlisted in the US Navy and served at sea as a Quartermaster on the destroyer USS Forrest Royal, principally patrolling the Persian Gulf and Indian ocean. After four years of service, Ken located in Chester, NJ and started a successful real estate business, while simultaneously exploiting his Navy-acquired navigation skills to gain certification as a land surveyor. He operated a surveying business from Bernardsville, NJ, taking advantage of a nascent personal computer revolution. He combined analytical skills with an artistic flair, producing documents that were, themselves, works of art. Ken married and had two daughters, now fully grown and staying in the northeast, where they have both been very successful and are well settled. Following a divorce, Ken relocated to the Florida Gulf, settling into the Clearwater area. Over a period of 25 years, he led a relaxed life of semi-retirement, working occasionally on projects as it suited him. He enjoyed furniture restoration, was an avid golfer, and became more involved with veteran's activities as the years passed. In October of 2019, he was part of an Honor Guard pilgrimage to Washington DC to see many of the memorials with fellow veterans. Ken was grateful for the wonderful hospice care he received in the last few months of his life and was impressed by the character of those drawn to serve in hospice. His effervescent personality and sense of style connected him to every person in the nursing facility, as it had in every group he joined in the past. He was very funny and sarcastic, yet tender. He is survived by his daughters, seven nieces, and his younger brother, Jeffrey, from New Hampshire, with whom he shared many stories and laughs. After death, he expected to rejoin his Mom, Dad, and younger brother John. In lieu of any memorial, Ken requested that donations be made to any local hospice organization. Ken donated his body to sciencecare.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2020