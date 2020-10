Or Copy this URL to Share

CHILDS, Kenneth A. 56, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on Oct. 16, 2020. A United States Army Veteran, he is survived by his wife, Elli D. Childs; mother, Martha Scott; two sons; four daughters; sister; brother; eight grandchildren; other relatives. Funeral Service Saturday Oct. 24, Reached The Unreached C.O.G.I.C. (family only). Visitation Friday, Oct. 23, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home/ 894-2266.



