COCHRAN, Kenneth Dale On February 10, 2020, Kenneth Dale Cochran, made his way to heaven. Ken was born April 18, 1941 in Mobile, Alabama. He moved to Tampa after receiving a degree in business from Auburn University. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Susie Cochran; his 2 daughters, Sunny Dallafior (Luke) and Casey Burke (Tyler "TJ"); and his three grandchildren, Roman, Colette, Juliana; and his loyal Labrador Retriever, Malachi. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Shearer (Bob); brothers-in-law, Stephen Schroeder, Karl Schroeder and his cherished nieces and nephews. Ken lived all aspects of his life based on his Christian faith. In his career in Life Insurance/Financial Planning, he believed that he was providing his clients with a "policy of love" to insure families would not be burdened after death. Ken strongly believed in stewardship. He started an annual clay shoot fundraiser to benefit the Children's Home Network. He was a member of Kiwanis, Ducks Unlimited, and the Tampa Bay Auburn Alumni Association. Ken loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to share that passion with many friends and family. He enjoyed bringing people together and celebrated their successes. Ken leaves us with a beautiful example of a life well lived. He valued faith and family above all, and treasured his many friends. He will be deeply missed. Funeral Service, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Bell Shoals Baptist Church, 408 Apollo Beach Blvd., Apollo Beach, FL 33572; Visitation 10 am, Service 11 am. Share your memories: www.suncitycenterfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Children's Home Network, 10909 Memorial Hwy, Tampa, FL 33615.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2020