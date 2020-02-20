DRAYTON, Kenneth T. "Coach" 71, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away February 14, 2020. He is survived by a loving devoted wife, Kathleen; son Kenneth T. Drayton Jr.; three daughters, Monica Drayton Larkins, KeLinda Lockett and Kasey Drayton; two brothers; two sisters; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 22, in the Irving Sanchez Jr. Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to: sanchezmortuary.com Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 6501 25th Way So. (727) 317-0035
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020