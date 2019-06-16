SCOTT, Kenneth Edward
February 17 1971 - June 5, 2019. He was beloved son of Bill and Heather Scott; loving brother of Jacqueline Scott-Grimes (Chris), Raymond Scott, Tracy Morrow (Sam); loving father to Abigail Grace Scott; uncle to Tiffany (Steve) and Crystal (Chaz) and their children. He was an altar boy at St. Cecelia Church, attended St. Cecelia School and Clearwater High School. He was on the Swim Team and played soccer. He volunteered at Clearwater Marine Aquarium and he loved the beach, cast netting, fishing and his sport teams. He worked for Aegon for 23 years and lAS Insurance. To know Kenny was to love him and he will be loved and cherished by family and friends always. Celebration of Life to be announced.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019