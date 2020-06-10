Kenneth FISHER
FISHER, Kenneth M. 74, of Thonotosassa, FL, passed away on June 5, 2020. Survived by his wife Hilma of 51 years; three brothers and one sister; Danny, Ralph, Earl and Carolyn. Ken was owner and operator of Fisher Buggies VW Parts and Service for 35 years. He was an Innovator in the Volkswagen Industry. He put the VW Bug back on the map. He raced them in all forms of racing. Then in Drag Racing, he held many Records and had the "World's Fastest Bug". Funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33610. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
