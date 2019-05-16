Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
View Map
Kenneth Groh Obituary
GROH, Kenneth

67, of Tampa, Florida, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra; two daughters, Shannon (Brian) Smith and Melinda (Michael) Hennagir; his eight wonderful grandchildren, Brooke, Bradley, Morgan, Bryan, Christian, Brody, Bronwyn, Briar-Emma; four siblings, Eileen Glassey, Noreen (Minas) Joannides, Thomas Groh, Kevin (Karen) Groh. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Groh; sister, Mary Dennison; and niece Christine DeRusso. Memorial gathering will be held Thursday, May 16, 5-7 pm, with services at 6 pm, at the funeral home's Congress St. Chapel.

Dobies Funeral Home, Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2019
