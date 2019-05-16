|
GROH, Kenneth
67, of Tampa, Florida, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Debra; two daughters, Shannon (Brian) Smith and Melinda (Michael) Hennagir; his eight wonderful grandchildren, Brooke, Bradley, Morgan, Bryan, Christian, Brody, Bronwyn, Briar-Emma; four siblings, Eileen Glassey, Noreen (Minas) Joannides, Thomas Groh, Kevin (Karen) Groh. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Groh; sister, Mary Dennison; and niece Christine DeRusso. Memorial gathering will be held Thursday, May 16, 5-7 pm, with services at 6 pm, at the funeral home's Congress St. Chapel.
Dobies Funeral Home, Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2019