KEENE, Kenneth Clark 78, born June 6, 1941 in Augusta, Maine, passed away unexpectedly at his home of 10 years in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Nov. 8, 2019. Ken spent his early years in Maine then moved with his family to Largo, FL in 1957. He graduated from Largo High School class of 1959, where he was voted Most Talented, ran track, played baseball and was Drummer/Business Manager of local popular band The Dreamers. Ken was indeed talented; as an Air Force Airman first class stationed at Patrick AFB in the early 1960's, he was a Weather Specialist and participated in the early stages of the Astronaut program. He graduated from USF with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1965, was a founding member of Hobie Cat sailing group Fleet 5, owned/operated Florida Fence for 20 plus years where he was instrumental in introducing stockade wood fencing to Pinellas County and owner of local restaurants Café Bahama and The Frog Pond. In 1980, Ken purchased the Rainbow Inn, a small resort, on the island of Eleuthera, Bahamas where he was 'Retired' for 28 years. He also enjoyed traveling the world. Ken's parents, Kenneth Eugene and Violet Clark and his sister, JoAnne Hickey preceded him in death. His children, Karen (Rick Hal) and Christopher (Michelle); granddaughters, Erica Johnson and Caroline Darby-Josh and his former wife of 25 years, Norma Fuller Keene, survive him. Ken will be greatly missed by several nephews, nieces and extended family, Nick Miller, Ben Kleyla, Charlie Moore and Belle Phreawphan Langgakart. He will be remembered as "Krabby Ken" by his family, friends and the many people whose lives he crossed during his amazing journey through life. As Krabby Ken would say, "Keep it Simple Stupid". A Celebration of Life will be held at the Civitan Beach House, 18604 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores, FL 33785 on December 12, 2019, from 5-10 pm.

