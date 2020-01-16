Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth KREBS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth C. Krebs Sr. 1/16/36 - 6/11/15 Dad, Today our hearts and memories celebrate your 84th birthday as you continuously watch over us as our guardian angel. Our Lord and Mom have you wrapped in their arms and in blessed keeping. They will help light the heavenly candles on your pineapple upside cake, with purple and yellow roses, in your angel garden. You gave me the gift of life, the gift of love and the gift of you. Your spirit, love, and memories are with me constantly. I am so blessed for all the joy you brought to life and all the dreams you made come true. You saw me through it all, saw the best in me and gave me strength and faith to go on. Every mile I run is dedicated to you. Your love has allowed me to go the distance in every aspect of my life. I am missing you immensely as your legacy and spirit live on forever and always. Continue to hold Mom's hands, give her angel kisses and hugs, and together shine your love into our lives. You are my angel of God, my guardian dear to whom God loves permits here. Ever this day be at my side, to love to rule and to guide. I love you Daddy with all my heart and soul. Forever and always your daughter, Mary Beth

