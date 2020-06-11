Kenneth C. Krebs Sr. 1/16/36 - 6/11/15 Dad, Today our hearts and memories are heavenly blessed as you continuously watch over us for five years now as our guardian angel. Our Lord and Mom have you wrapped in their arms and in blessed keeping. You gave me the gift of life, the gift of love and the gift of you. Your spirit, love, and memories are with me constantly. I am so blessed for all the joy you brought to life and all the dreams you made come true. You saw me through it all, saw the best in me and gave me strength and faith to go on. I am missing you immensely as your legacy lives on forever and always. Continue to hold Mom's hands, give her angel kisses and hugs and together shine your love into our lives. You are my angel of God, my guardian dear to whom God loves permits here. Ever this day be at my side, to love to rule and to guide. I love you Daddy with all my heart and soul. Sending butterfly kisses forever and always your daughter, Mary Beth



