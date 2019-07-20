Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. HAMMOND. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Frances Cabrini Send Flowers Obituary

HAMMOND, Kenneth L.



of Spring Hill, FL, died at home on July 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Kenneth was born to Cecelia and Clifford in Madison, WI on April 22, 1929. Ken graduated from the Arthur Murray School of Dance and became a dance instructor and later went on to open his own Arthur Murray Studio in Madison, WI then in Lafayette, IN. Upon retirement Ken moved to Spring Hill, FL and because of his love of dance began teaching at various clubs and the YMCA. He is survived by his loving wife, Alice; sisters, Mary and Sally; and beloved dog, Bucky. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Cecelia and Clifford; brother, Lawrence; first wife, Margaret; and second wife, Delores. Ken was a loving son, husband, and brother and was very involved in his church, St. Frances Cabrini. Ken was loved by all and will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HPH Hospice of Hernando County. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Frances Cabrini, at 11 am, on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

HAMMOND, Kenneth L.of Spring Hill, FL, died at home on July 12, 2019 at the age of 90. Kenneth was born to Cecelia and Clifford in Madison, WI on April 22, 1929. Ken graduated from the Arthur Murray School of Dance and became a dance instructor and later went on to open his own Arthur Murray Studio in Madison, WI then in Lafayette, IN. Upon retirement Ken moved to Spring Hill, FL and because of his love of dance began teaching at various clubs and the YMCA. He is survived by his loving wife, Alice; sisters, Mary and Sally; and beloved dog, Bucky. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Cecelia and Clifford; brother, Lawrence; first wife, Margaret; and second wife, Delores. Ken was a loving son, husband, and brother and was very involved in his church, St. Frances Cabrini. Ken was loved by all and will be greatly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HPH Hospice of Hernando County. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Frances Cabrini, at 11 am, on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close