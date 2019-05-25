JONES, Kenneth L.
90, of Clearwater, Florida, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in his home. Services are 11 am Friday at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, Illinois. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Suncoast Hospice. Kenneth was born March 17, 1929, in Brooklyn Township, Illinois, to Charles and Lulu (Franklin) Jones. He married Molly Arnold on January 7, 1950, in Rushville, Illinois. He served as an Airman in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Ken worked for Moline Tool Company for 25 years. He then worked for International Harvester Farmall Works, Rock Island, for 10 years, at which time he and Molly moved to Clearwater. He was a member of the Machinists Union, UAW, and was a volunteer at Value Village in Clearwater, which is a resale shop benefitting retarded persons. He was a fix-it person, especially anything electrical. His favorite thing was traveling with his family, especially in their RV. Ken is survived by his wife, Molly; his son, David (Jenise) Jones of Clearwater; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Rickey Jones; two sisters; and four brothers. Condolences may be shared at:
TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 25, 2019