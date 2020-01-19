LITTLE, Kenneth C. 73, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away January 10, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital from coronary disease. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marianne (Van Dis) and his children, Stacy Mortorella of Daytona Beach, Kacy of Largo, Karl of St. Petersburg as well as eight grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Dean. He was a master plumber, owning his own business, and a supervisor for the city of Treasure Island as a bridge tender. He was an avid motorcycle, truck, and car enthusiast. He will be greatly missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020