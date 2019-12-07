Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth LUCAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUCAS, Kenneth M. passed on November 29, 2019. It is with great sorrow that his family announce his passing, at age 69 after complications from an illness. He goes to be with the Lord, his mother, father, and sister in Heaven. Kenny will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Lucas; his children, Kelly Hanna, Kip Hilleary, Kendra Burke, Kris Lucas, Brandy Lucas, and Donna Hilleary; his beloved grandchildren, Kristen, Kaleb, Mikael, Christine, Chris, Malik, Isaiah, Jesse, Kyra, Gio, Cristiano, Alessandro, and Dorian; his sister; four brothers; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Kenny was born February 1, 1950 in Athens, GA to Marie and Edwin Lucas. He was the youngest of seven children. His family relocated up the eastern seaboard during the 50s and 60s. Kenny joined the US Army at age 16 in 1966, and later returned to carpentry. He was a master carpenter with workmanship that was second to none. Later in Maryland Ken later married his first wife, with whom he had two children. Along the way he resided in Virginia and met his soulmate, Barbara. Kenny became dad to Barb's two children and went on to have two more children. Kenny retired to Florida with his wife in the early 2000s. He enjoyed wood carving, books, history, science, and music. He is remembered as being intelligent and interested in many subjects. He loved telling stories about his life and making people laugh. Anyone who met Kenny loved him. He had a warm voice and a knack for cracking jokes. Kenny loved nothing as much as he loved his grandchildren. He often said they were his heart and soul. He will be dearly missed. Arrangements are still being made for Kenny's final resting place. Please refer to his facebook page or contact the family for details.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close