MELES, Kenneth Caine "Ken" 75, passed away peacefully at home in Largo, FL Oct. 5, 2020. Born in Allegan, MI, son of Howard and Frances (Caine) Meles, he graduated from Largo High School and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He worked for Allied Chemical, then started Seco South, a rigging business; Opus Imports, an import company and Sleeperwoods, a retail store in downtown St. Petersburg. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; son, Kevin; daughter, Tracey; daughter-in-law, Corey; brother, Lynn; and grandson, Clayton. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Suncoast Hospice. Because of the pandemic we will hold a memorial in the future.



