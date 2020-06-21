Kenneth MUSSON

MUSSON, Kenneth R. "Ken" Ken passed away April 14, 2020 in Clearwater, FL at the age of 92 years. Ken was born November 18, 1927 to Frank Musson and Ellen Lydia Glover in Princeton, NJ. Ken and his family moved to Florida, where he lived the rest of his life. Ken was a proud "Florida Gator", graduating the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He moved to the Tampa Bay area where he worked for a couple of area newspapers as a fishing editor and feature writer. One of Ken's special interests was American Indians; he traveled the country interviewing different tribe members, writing stories, taking photos and collecting Indian crafts. Ken retired from the Tampa Tribune as Assistant State Editor. Ken loved Florida, being outdoors, boating, fishing, and enjoying wildlife. Ken's love of life and his contributing spirit are only two of the many qualities his family and many friends now miss. Happy trails, wonderful Ken aka "Moose". We love you.



