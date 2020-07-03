1/
Kenneth MYERS
MYERS, Kenneth Howard passed away at his home in Sun City Center on September 24, 2019. A charismatic, people-person, Ken spent more than three decades selling homes to families across central Florida. He enjoyed spending his retirement golfing, traveling with his wife and making memories with his friends and family. He courageously fought cancer for two years and on what would have been his 80th birthday, I want to celebrate his life as much as mourn his passing. I miss you every day dad. You'll always be my hero. Love, Erica

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
