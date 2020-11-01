NICHOLAS, Kenneth James 82, of Lithia, Florida passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He will be forever missed by his wife of 58 years, Patricia; three loving daughters, Joanne Waver (John), Kelly Russ (Mark) and Wendy Danciger (Dan); grandchildren, Nick (Shelby) and Erin Waver, Maggie Russ, Brendan Fusco, and Taylor Danciger; as well as brothers, William (Anne) and James (Jane); sister Kathleen Schaub and many nieces and nephews. A native of Buffalo, New York, Ken was a graduate of the University of Georgia. He retired from Anheuser-Busch after 30 years of service as a brewmaster. His greatest joy in life was his family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, coaching his daughters' softball teams, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, siblings, and nieces and nephews. A private memorial mass was held on Saturday, October 31st at St. Stephen's Catholic Church.



