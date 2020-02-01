Kenneth OWEN

Obituary
OWEN, Kenneth S. of St. Petersburg, died on December 26, 2019, joining his father, Robert (Bob) Owen and mother Faye L. Amick Owen. Survivors include his sisters, Susie L. Davis and Patricia M. Owen; his brothers-in-law, Wayne Davis and Charlie Wise; and stepmother, Mary Ellen Owen. Ken also had many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, step- brothers, and -sisters. Thanks to Susie, niece, Christy Hart, and Hospice of Gainesville, Florida for their loving care in Ken's last weeks.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 1, 2020
