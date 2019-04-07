Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth P. "Captain Kenny" PRICE. View Sign

PRICE, Kenneth P. "Captain Kenny"



It is with a heavy heart that the family of Kenneth Philip Price, announce his passing March 15, 2019 in St. Petersburg. He was born in Miami, May 8, 1956, to Richard "Dick" Price and Patricia Witherington Price. Kenny was a avid fisherman, hunter and friend to many. He would spend his weekends on the water or in the woods doing what he loved often alongside his Dad. For many years he worked as a Pinellas County park ranger until his early retirement due to a serious back injury on the job. This injury lead to two invasive surgeries leaving him home bound. During this time he gave it all to God and focused on his faith. Kenny had a great sense of humor. His stories and jokes would fill a room with endless laughter until you couldn't catch your breath. Kenny was not only humorous but also had a very thoughtful personality as well. He always knew how to brighten your day. Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leota and Phillip Witherington; and his half sister, Angela Lawson. He will be remembered with love, laughter, and the many stories of "the big one that got away", by his large extended family and friends. Parents, Richard "Dick" and Twinkle Price of St.Petersburg; mother Patricia Witherington and her dear friend, David Penny of Tennessee; sister, Deborah and husband, Carrol Williams of New Orleans; and a uncle, Jack Price of St. Petersburg; halfsisters, Stephanie Conzett, Dr. Staci Price-McCarthy, and Cheryl Gallispie; stepsisters, Debbie Knoll, and Becky Brooke; stepbrothers, Aramis "Mickey" and Sean Baynard; stepdaughters, Jennifer and Chris Sondregger, Dawn and Dr. Kevin Huguet; six grandchildren, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Kenny's life was meaningful to many and will not be forgotten. Celebration of life at a later date.

