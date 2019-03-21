Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth R. RITZINGER. View Sign

much loved brother, uncle, father, and friend, passed suddenly March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lakes Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was born December 16, 1953 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Emily and Louis Ritzinger. His summers were spent on Block Island at his family's much loved property, the Vaill Hotel & Country Club. He later co-owned Ballard's Service Station on Block Island, RI where he worked along side his father, Louis. Ken's mechanical aptness led him to the sea where he worked his way from an oiler on the vessel Stuyvesant to Chief Engineer on the Overseas Anacortes. Ken has worked for OSG Ship Management since 2005, and was a very proud member of MEBA. He took great pride in his work and was always willing to share his knowledge with the crew that worked beside him. His career took him around the world and across many oceans. He was greatly respected and loved in his industry. Ken had an enormous heart, he was generous and loving to his many friends and family. He will be greatly miss by all of them. Ken is predeceased by his beloved son, Wren Ritzinger. He leaves behind his daughter, Elizabeth Tetzner; brother, Greg Ritzinger; sister-in-law, Josette; sister, Cynthia Passmore; brother-in-law, Ward; nieces, Chelsea Passmore, Dorey Passmore, and Ellen Ritzinger; nephews, Louis and Evan Ritzinger; dear friend, Jimmy Collins; and a much loved dog named Poncho. Ken's family would like to thank the wonderful people at OSG Ship Management Tampa, FL for their kindness and for providing so much support for Ken and his family. A graveside Memorial Service will be held May 25, 2019, 12 pm, at the Island Cemetery, Block Island, followed by a Celebration of Life at the family's home at the Vaill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Block Island Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 214, Block Island, RI 02807, or The Halo No Kill Rescue Shelter, 710 Jackson St., Sebastian, FL 32958.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019

