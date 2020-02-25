REYNOLDS, Kenneth Charles III "Kacey" 20, of Maysville, GA died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Mr. Reynolds was the son of Kenneth Charles Reynolds Jr. of Lawrenceville and Kelly Denton Reynolds of Mays-ville. Kacey was a huge Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. He fulfilled a lifelong wish by being able to announce the team's first-round draft pick at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville. Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tommy and Carol Denton, and Kenneth Charles Reynolds Sr. In addition to his parents, Mr. Reynolds is survived by his grandmother, Belinda Reynolds of Gastonia, NC; aunt, Heather Moss of Demorest; and cousins, Makayla and Matthew. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday night from 5 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements. Little-Ward Funeral Home www.little-wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020