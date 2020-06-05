ROACH, Kenneth Earl was born June 7, 1929, in Lynchburg, VA and passed away June 2, 2020 in Clayton, GA. Ken was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a medic. In his professional life he worked as a Nuclear Physicist. His parents were Luther and Gladys Roach; two brothers, Marion and Luther Jr. and first wife, Marie, predeceas-ed him. He leaves his wife, Nina Arlene; two daughters by his first wife (Marie), Kathryn Heller and Wendy Peterson, (Kenny Peterson); and two grandsons, Ian and Casey Peterson. He also leaves three stepsons, Edward, Tim, and Andrew Walls and spouses and six step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren. Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 5, 2020.