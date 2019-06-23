SEABOL, Kenneth Robert
74, of Dunedin, died June 14, 2019. He was born in McKeesport, PA to Francis and Hazel Seabol. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend. Ken was a retired letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and always had time for you. He knew people wherever he went. He will forever be missed. Ken is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; sons, Kenny (Rebecca) and Keith; brothers, Ronnie (Leah), Russell (Lorraine); sister, Rita (Robert); sister-n-law, Wanda; nieces; nephews; and grandchildren, Heidi and Hunter Nicholson. He was preceded in death by brothers, Jim and Frank.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019