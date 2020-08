Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

SILLS, Kenneth 61, of St. Petersburg, Forida, transitioned on July 29, 2020. Owner Operator of Sills Construction and Paint Company. He is survived by his wife, Qiana Sills; four sons; one daughter; mother; five grandchildren; other relatives and friends; Funeral Service Saturday, Aug. 8, family only, New Pleasant Grove M. B. Church. Visitation Friday Aug 7, 4-7 pm at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store